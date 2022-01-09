Osinbajo: 'Nothing can separate this country, not religion, not ethnicity'

Osinbajo was in Azare, Bauchi State to grace the wedding ceremony of former Ms. Fatima Adamu, (the daughter of Mallam Adamu Adamu, the Education Minister).

He made a stop at the Emir of Katagum's Palace where the Emir, Alhaji Umar Farouk commended President Muhammadu Buhari, while listing some major completed federal projects in the state.

He then listed some of the projects as the Kano-Maiduguri road project that passes through Azare town; and locating the University of Medical Sciences in the state, among other projects.

The Emir also commended the president for appointing two ministers from Katagum Emirate (both of whom were at the palace: the Education Minister and the Industry, Trade and Investment, Minister of State, Amb. Mariam Katagum who he recalled was born "here in this palace."

The Emir equally praised the Bauchi State Governor for "all the projects he has undertaken in this Emirate."

Affirming the unity of Nigeria, Osinbajo said: "this is one occasion where you will find that our country is truly a united country and that nothing can separate this country, not ethnicity or religion or class.

"There is nothing that can separate this country. In fact, this is excellent evidence of the fact that this country is united."

The vice president then commended the Emir of Katagum for ensuring unity among everyone residing in the emirate, noting that "Katagum Emirate is a place where your Royal Highness has continuously demonstrated the willingness to accommodate people from all parts of the country."

Dignitaries present at the event included, Senate President, Ahmed Lawan; Governors Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi; Babagana Zulum of Borno; Mr Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti; Mohammed Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa; Simon Lalong of Plateau; Mai Mala Buni of Yobe and host, Bala Mohammed of Bauchi. Also the founding Chairman of the APC, Chief Bisi Akande and National Leader of the party, Ashiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu were also present.