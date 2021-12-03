RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Osinbajo: 'Nigeria's security challenges will be resolved soon and this nation will be stronger'

"Mr. President has always remained steadfast and focused on resolving the problems of the country beginning with security," says Osinbajo.

President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo decorate the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor with his new rank. [Presidency]
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says most of the security challenges bedeviling Nigeria at the moment will be resolved in due course.

The vice president made the declaration while receiving the Muhammadu Buhari Osinbajo (MBO) Dynamic Support Group, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Thursday, December 2, 2021.

According to Osinbajo; “A lot of the security challenges we see today, in due course, will be resolved and this country will be stronger and greater.

“We must never relent in ensuring that we keep to the ideals of the country and we don’t lose sight of what we are trying to achieve here.

“Mr. President has always remained steadfast and focused on resolving the problems of the country beginning with security.

"He is a steady hand, he is unflappable, he is not panicky, he is focused and looking at the security issues every day, and trying to advance the best possible solutions."

Osinbajo also commended the support from stakeholders outside government like the MBO Dynamic Support Group.

“I think that it is important for us to recognize that when different kinds of challenges are being faced, the government itself requires support and help from support groups, friends, colleagues, and others committed to the ideals of the administration,” he added.

There's been a rising spate of kidnapping and terrorist attacks across swathes of Nigeria in recent times.

