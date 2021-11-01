Osinbajo: 'Nigeria's future is very bright'

Osinbajo offered the remarks on Saturday, October 30 in Jos, the Plateau State capital, where he was special guest at the Annual Thanksgiving Service of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN).

According to Osinbajo: "We must be united. Our country is better and stronger as one than separate. Other countries are trying to be bigger. Nobody is trying to be smaller.

"We will not be smaller in the mighty name of Jesus. The Lord God Almighty will help us to grow in understanding, and to treat each other with fairness and with justice.”

He also urged Nigerians to speak positively about their country.

Osinbajo says he “is completely convinced that the future of our nation is very bright indeed.

"This is a nation that God's hand is laid upon... a nation with many great promises. We have so many expectations from God as he leads us by his spirit."

Osinbajo further notes that despite the complexities of some national issues, “our God is the God of complex situations. He steps in when things get really complicated, He is not a man whose options are limited, He has no limits, no boundaries, no quotas.

"He is God; which is why from the very beginning of creation, He demonstrated that He is a God of the most complex and difficult situations.”