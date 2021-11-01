RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Osinbajo: 'Nigeria's future is very bright'

Authors:

Jude Egbas

The vice president likens Nigeria to the state of affairs before God created the earth.

Vice President Osinbajo (Tolani Alli)
Vice President Osinbajo (Tolani Alli)

Despite the challenges the country is currently facing, Nigerians should not lose hope because their nation remains one with great promise and a bright future, according to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Recommended articles

Osinbajo offered the remarks on Saturday, October 30 in Jos, the Plateau State capital, where he was special guest at the Annual Thanksgiving Service of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN).

According to Osinbajo: "We must be united. Our country is better and stronger as one than separate. Other countries are trying to be bigger. Nobody is trying to be smaller.

"We will not be smaller in the mighty name of Jesus. The Lord God Almighty will help us to grow in understanding, and to treat each other with fairness and with justice.”

He also urged Nigerians to speak positively about their country.

Osinbajo says he “is completely convinced that the future of our nation is very bright indeed.

"This is a nation that God's hand is laid upon... a nation with many great promises. We have so many expectations from God as he leads us by his spirit."

Osinbajo further notes that despite the complexities of some national issues, “our God is the God of complex situations. He steps in when things get really complicated, He is not a man whose options are limited, He has no limits, no boundaries, no quotas.

"He is God; which is why from the very beginning of creation, He demonstrated that He is a God of the most complex and difficult situations.”

Apart from clergymen from churches in Kuje, the Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), FCT chapter, Rev. Jonah Samson and the Gomo of Kuje, Alhaji Tanko, there were several other community and religious leaders, alongside professionals in the area who filled the Kuje Town Hall to its brim.

Authors:

Jude Egbas Jude Egbas

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

APC providing platform for youths to unlock potential- Former AGF

APC providing platform for youths to unlock potential- Former AGF

Former Agric Minister Sayyadi Ruma buried in Katsina

Former Agric Minister Sayyadi Ruma buried in Katsina

Military airstrikes kill 37 terrorists, scores killed in artillery bombardments

Military airstrikes kill 37 terrorists, scores killed in artillery bombardments

Buhari congratulates Sen Mamora on wedding of twin daughters

Buhari congratulates Sen Mamora on wedding of twin daughters

On Goodluck Jonathan [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

On Goodluck Jonathan [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

NDLEA arrests SS2 student, seizes London-bound cocaine in latest drug busts

NDLEA arrests SS2 student, seizes London-bound cocaine in latest drug busts

Osinbajo: 'Nigeria's future is very bright'

Osinbajo: 'Nigeria's future is very bright'

Atiku says APC is a clueless, incompetent party

Atiku says APC is a clueless, incompetent party

Buhari to attend Climate Change conference in Glasgow, Peace Summit in Paris

Buhari to attend Climate Change conference in Glasgow, Peace Summit in Paris

Trending

Oyo Jailbreak: NCS releases names and photos of 122 fleeing inmates

NCS releases names, images of 122 escapees (NCS)

FG lists Diezani's N15.4 billion Banana Island mansion for sale

Diezani Alison-Madueke is facing numerous allegations of corruption in Nigeria and the United Kingdom [Reuters/Rick Wilking]

Nigeria demands immediate reversal of military coup in Sudan

President Muhammadu Buhari [Bernard Menigault/Alamy]

FG plans to borrow N82 billion to buy mosquito nets

A baby under a mosquito net (image used for illustration) [Guardian]