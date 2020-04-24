Osinbajo’s spokesman, Laolu Akande, in a statement, said that the meeting was in furtherance of the work of the Economic Sustainability Committee (ESC).

Akande said the ministers were among those directed by President Muhammadu Buhari to jointly develop a comprehensive policy for a Nigerian economy to survive the fallout of COVID-19.

He said that the President had asked the ESC to support the ministers in executing the directive.

Akande listed the attendees as Ministers of Industry, Trade and Investment and Science and Technology.

Others were the Ministers of Transportation, Aviation, Interior, Health, Works and Housing, Labour and Employment and Education.

“Today the vice president proceeded with the ministers on the work of coordinating the efforts in order to produce a comprehensive Economic Sustainability Plan that will turn the current economic challenges into opportunities for the Nigerian people as envisioned by the President.

"Next week, the ESC will also be meeting with the Presidential Economic Advisory Council ahead of the completion and submission of its report to the President,’’ he said.