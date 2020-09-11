President Muhammadu Buhari on Aug. 31, inaugurated the committee with a view to enhancing consultation within the party, strengthen its internal democracy, and improve chances of winning elections.

Senate President, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, told State House correspondents afterward that the committee was working on improved service delivery to Nigerians.

“You recall that President Buhari inaugurated the executive, legislative and party leadership consultative committee last week.

“So, today, as you know, the vice president is the presiding officer of this committee; today was our first meeting of this consultative committee.

“The essence of this committee is to ensure optimum service delivery to the Nigerian people.

“The legislature, the executive arm of government and the party, the platform on which the legislative, the executive were elected are all together in this trying to shape very strategic means of delivering services to the Nigerian people.’’

According to Lawan, the committee will ensure that good governance continuously is maintained for the entire period of the administration and the subsequent years.

He said the meeting was to look at the critical areas that needed concentration and focus them to ensure improved services to Nigerians either as executive arm of government or at the legislative level.

“Of course, the party, you know is our veritable platform and vehicle for ensuring that this government, including all the arms, continues to implement that party’s manifesto to the letter.

“Therefore, the party provides the guidance, the clarifications, and the rest two will continue to be implementers of this.

“We are very satisfied with this first meeting; subsequent meetings will be on a monthly basis.

“But of course, where we think we need an emergency meeting, we could be called for a meeting by the vice president, our chairman, at any time,’’ he said.

Other members of the committee are Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege and Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Idris Wase.

Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe, who is also the Chairman, APC Caretaker Committee, Senate Majority Leader, Sen. Yahaya Abdullahi and House Majority Leader, Alhassan Ado Doguwa are also members.

Also in the committee are the Attorney General/Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Gida Mustapha, Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari and Secretary, APC Caretaker Committee, Sen. James Akpanudoedehe.