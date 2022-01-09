Osinbajo leaves Nigeria for Ghana to attend ECOWAS summit on Mali

The VP will represent President Muhammadu Buhari at the meeting of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government on the political situation in Mali.

A statement from the Office of the Vice President and signed by Laolu Akande, the Senior Special Assistant to the VP on Media and Publicity, stated that the meeting taking place today (Sunday) in Accra followed previous meetings and efforts by the leaders to resolve the situations in Mali and Guinea.

In 2021, Prof. Osinbajo participated in meetings of leaders across the sub-region on the issues exploring solutions.

On September 8, the VP participated in a virtual summit of the regional body where sanctions were imposed on the military junta in Guinea, and on the 16th of the same month, attended another ECOWAS summit where further sanctions on individuals and groups fueling the crisis in Guinea and Mali were discussed.

Later in November 2021, Prof. Osinbajo again joined other leaders in Accra for the 3rd Extraordinary Summit of leaders across the sub-region to review decisions and the political situations in Mali and Guinea.

In compliance with the decisions of the leaders, ECOWAS mediator, former President Goodluck Jonathan traveled on January 5th, 2022 to Mali to meet with authorities in the country over the timetable for democratic transition. Indeed Jonathan briefed President Buhari on the matter recently.