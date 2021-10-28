Osinbajo leads prayers against forces of evil, hate, division, injustice

Osinbajo offered prayers while delivering a goodwill message at the 30th Anniversary Celebrations and 17th International Prophecy and Prayer Conference of ThroneRoom (Trust) Ministry, Kafanchan.

It was also a celebration of 42 years in the Ministry for Dr Emmanuel Kure, Vision Pioneer and Founder of the ThroneRoom Trust Ministry.

The vice president, who made Biblical references of the promises of God, prayed for love, justice and prosperity in Nigeria.

“In the land, of which He swore to your fathers to give you, you shall be blessed above all peoples; there shall not be a male or female barren among you or among your livestock.

“Who is the church? It is not the buildings it is the ecclesia; the called out; (Matthew 16:18-19)

“I will build My church, and the gates of Hades shall not prevail against it.

“And I will give you the keys of the kingdom of heaven, and whatever you bind on earth will be bound in heaven, and whatever you loose on earth will be loosed in heaven.

"So, we bind all forces of evil, of hate, fear, of division and of injustice; and we loose the peace of God; we release prosperity, love and justice in this land in Jesus name.’’

The vice president prayed God to forgive the sins of Nigerians, especially disobedience, and answer their prayers.

“Oh God, heal this land , deliver this land from terrorism and insurgency, from the hand of the wicked, prosper this land , save your people o God. Fulfil your promises of peace and prosperity,’’ he said.

Osinbajo commended Kure for his immense contributions to the propagation of the gospel, training of clergies, healthcare, among others.

On his part, Kure prayed for more glorious years ahead for Nigeria.

He thanked Osinbajo for gracing the event, especially for “being the first’’ in the presidency to step into the church, while lauding the vice president for his exceptional qualities.

“Whether Christians or Muslims or traditional worshipers, they all agree with me that you are the sanest vice president we have ever seen,’’ he said.

Earlier, in a sermon, Dr Steve Ogan, the Overseer, High Calling Outreach, prayed for a new Nigeria that would thrive in justice and peace, saying that threats to dismember Nigeria would not materialise.

He said, however, that there was need to examine and address the issues that tended to destablise the country.