In times of conflict, including ethnic and religious tensions, leaders must be willing to make sacrifices even at the risk of their popularity, according to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.
Osinbajo: 'Leaders must make sacrifices at the risk of their popularity'
“We are at a point in time in our history, where people who are responsible and like-minded from all of the faiths and ethnicities should come together to do something,” Osinbajo says.
Osinbajo stated this on Monday, August 30, 2021, when he received a delegation from the Muslim Public Affairs Centre (MPAC) led by its Executive Chairman, Disu Kamor, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
MPAC is a non-governmental organisation dedicated to the promotion of peace building and interfaith cohesion, among other objectives.
Osinbajo said: “There is a need to understand first of all, that there is no way that we can deal with the tensions between the faiths and ethnicities in Nigeria today, unless those in leadership are prepared to make some important sacrifices.
“Those sacrifices are sacrifices even in what you say, how you say it, and then sacrifices also in the acknowledgment of whatever people are saying and the willingness to accept.
“It is very important that we don’t diminish the importance of language and respectful non-violent communication so that we are able to keep our discussions at a level that ensures that we don’t degenerate too quickly to violence.”
The vice president mentioned late South African leader, Nelson Mandela and Imam Abubakar Abdullahi of Barkin Ladi, in Plateau State, as leaders who put their lives on the line for the unity of their people.
