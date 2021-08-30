Osinbajo: 'Leaders must make sacrifices at the risk of their popularity'

Osinbajo stated this on Monday, August 30, 2021, when he received a delegation from the Muslim Public Affairs Centre (MPAC) led by its Executive Chairman, Disu Kamor, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

MPAC is a non-governmental organisation dedicated to the promotion of peace building and interfaith cohesion, among other objectives.

Osinbajo said: “There is a need to understand first of all, that there is no way that we can deal with the tensions between the faiths and ethnicities in Nigeria today, unless those in leadership are prepared to make some important sacrifices.

“Those sacrifices are sacrifices even in what you say, how you say it, and then sacrifices also in the acknowledgment of whatever people are saying and the willingness to accept.

“It is very important that we don’t diminish the importance of language and respectful non-violent communication so that we are able to keep our discussions at a level that ensures that we don’t degenerate too quickly to violence.”