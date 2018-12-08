Osinbajo, Jonathan, Atiku, others at Gov. Dickson’s mother’s burial

news

Goldcoast Dickson, mother of Gov. Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa state was on Saturday buried in Toru-Agiama community, Patani Local Government Area of Delta.

She was buried after a commendation service at Enimieyi Compound, Esinekrizi Quarters in Patani.

The road to her final interment, which began on Thursday with service of songs, culminated in a commendation service at Enimieyi Compound before she was finally laid to rest in her father’s home.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Dickson’s mother died of cancer on Aug. 8, at the age of 72 at the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Centre, Houston, U.S.A

The officiating minister at the internment, Apostle Zilly Aggrey, Founder, Royal House of Grace, Baylesa, said death is inevitable.

In his remarks, Dickson said his mother was like a sister and friend to him and expressed gratitude for people’s support to make the burial successful.

“I thank everyone who came from far and near to sympathize with our family, may the Almighty God bless you,” he said.

Some of those present at the burial ceremony were the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, PDP Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and running mate, Peter Obi, former President, Dr Goodluck Jonathan, Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers, Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia and Gov. Udom Emmanuel of Akwa- Ibom, among others.