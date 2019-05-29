Professor Yemi Osinbajo says he has not bought any real properties, shares or opened new bank accounts since he became Nigeria's vice president in 2015.

Osinbajo stated this after submitting his asset declaration forms to the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) on Tuesday, May 28, 2019.

This comes barely few hours to the oath-taking ceremony slated for Thursday, May 29, 2019.

According to a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, there has been "no significant changes" in Osinbajo's asset declaration forms since 2015.

"Compared with the assets Prof. Osinbajo declared in 2015, the forms show no significant changes in his assets; as there are no new real properties, shareholding or bank accounts," Akande said.

Osinbajo's aide on Research, Legal and Compliance Matters, Balkisu Saidu, submitted the completed forms to the chairman of the CCB, Professor Mohammed Isa, on behalf of the Vice President.

President Muhammadu Buhari has also submitted his asset declaration forms.

Osinbajos 2015 asset declaration

In 2015, the Vice President declared N94 million and an additional 900,000 USD held in his bank accounts.

The Vice President owns a 4-bedroom residence in Lagos, a 3-bedroom flat in Ikoyi, and another 2-bedroom apartment at the Redemption Camp along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, according Garba Shehu who was spokesman of the Buhari/Osinbajo campaign organisation at the time.

The Vice President also has a mortgaged property with two bedrooms in Bedford, England.

“Apart from his law firm, known as Simmons Cooper, the Vice-President also declared shareholding in six private companies based in Lagos, including Octogenerium Ltd., Windsor Grant Ltd., Tarapolsa, Vistorion Ltd., Aviva Ltd. and MTN Nigeria.

"His personal vehicles are one Infinity 4-Wheel Drive SUV, one Mercedes Benz and a Prado Jeep," Shehu added.