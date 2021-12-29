RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Osinbajo: 'It shall be well with Nigeria'

The vice president assured that God won't discriminate on his blessings to Nigerians.

Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo praying (PMNews)
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has prophesied that Nigeria is entering into a season of God's blessings and peace, as Africa's most populous nation grapples with a prolonged insurgency, excruciating poverty, infrastructure deficit and a nosediving economy.

“I believe that we are entering into a season of God’s great blessings of peace and prosperity and all shall be well with our country, in Jesus name," the vice president bellowed during a sermon at a Christmas service attended by his wife, Mrs. Dolapo Osinbajo and other dignitaries, including some members of the diplomatic corps.

He added that as Christians all over the world celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, Nigerians, irrespective of different backgrounds will prosper, experience peace, and will be blessed in everything that they do.

