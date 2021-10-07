Osinbajo is off to London to represent Buhari at UN event

The vice president will be representing President Buhari at a United Nations high level event on the energy transition in Africa agenda, with particular focus on Nigeria.

The event takes place tomorrow at the Imperial College.

It will feature meetings organised by UN Energy ahead of the UN Climate Conference COP26 which will be hosted by the United Kingdom in Glasgow, Scotland.

While in the UK, Osinbajo will also hold talks with the President Designate of COP26, Alok Sharma, a cabinet rank UK Minister and the Chair of the UK Government’s COP26 Energy Transition Council (ETC).

Issues bordering on the 2050 global Net-Zero emissions target and the need for the international community to align on the key elements of a just and equitable transition for all, will be discussed.

The vice president will also deliver an address at the Imperial College London, where he is billed to interact with the academic community on the global energy transition and Nigeria’s position on a just transition.

The Imperial College is at the forefront of research on generating a new understanding of the investment opportunity in renewable energy, clean technologies, and climate-resilient infrastructure.

The vice president will be accompanied on the trip by the Minister of State for Environment, Mrs. Sharon Ikeazor and the Special Adviser to the President on Economic Matters, Dr. Adeyemi Dipeolu, among others.