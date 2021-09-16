Osinbajo is off to Ghana for ECOWAS meeting on Guinea coup

The meeting will hold in Accra, the Ghanaian capital city.

Last week, Osinbajo participated at a previous ECOWAS extraordinary summit on the political situation in Guinea and Mali.

That meeting held virtually on September 8.

It was decided at the last meeting that Guinea would immediately be suspended from all ECOWAS governing bodies and statutory meetings.

ECOWAS leaders had also called for the immediate and unconditional release of deposed President Alpha Conde and other arrested persons, demanded the immediate return of Guinea to constitutional order, and decided to immediately dispatch a high-level ECOWAS mission to Guinea to assess the situation.

The physical meeting taking place today will review the situation in Guinea in light of the report of the ECOWAS high-level mission to Conakry.

The vice president leaves Abuja this morning and would be accompanied by the Foreign Affairs Minister of State, Ambassador Zubairu Dada.