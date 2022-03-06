Osinbajo is in charge, Buhari says as he embarks on medical trip

Buhari stated this in Abuja on Sunday as he prepared to embark on the plane for London where he's expected to meet his medics.

Asked if state functions won't stall as a result of his absence, the president replied by saying, “Well, I cannot claim to be doing the work alone. The government is fully represented. The Vice President is there.

“Constitutionally, when I’m away, he’s in charge. Then, we have the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and then the Chief of Staff, so, there’s no problem,” Punch reported.

Meanwhile, at the time of filing this report, Pulse can't confirm if Buhari had transmitted a letter to the National Assembly handing over power to Osinbajo while he's outside the country.

Pulse had earlier reported that Buhari departed Abuja for routine medical check-up in London.