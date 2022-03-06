Osinbajo is in charge, Buhari says as he embarks on medical trip

President Muhammadu Buhari has declared that his Vice, Yemi Osinbajo, is in charge of the country as he journeyed to London for his routine medical check-up.
The president said the government is always fully represented even when he's not in the country.
Buhari stated this in Abuja on Sunday as he prepared to embark on the plane for London where he's expected to meet his medics.
Asked if state functions won't stall as a result of his absence, the president replied by saying, “Well, I cannot claim to be doing the work alone. The government is fully represented. The Vice President is there.
“Constitutionally, when I’m away, he’s in charge. Then, we have the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and then the Chief of Staff, so, there’s no problem,” Punch reported.
Meanwhile, at the time of filing this report, Pulse can't confirm if Buhari had transmitted a letter to the National Assembly handing over power to Osinbajo while he's outside the country.
Pulse had earlier reported that Buhari departed Abuja for routine medical check-up in London.
The president had initially planned to embark on the trip from Nairobi, Kenya after attending the United Nations Environmental Programme (UNEP) at 50 in that country.
