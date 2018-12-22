The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the project is a Federal Government project to be carried out in collaboration with the Oyo State Government.

The Shared Facilities scheme is a fall-out of the activities of the National MSME Clinics which was introduced to help improve engagements between government and MSMEs in the country,

Speaking at the inauguration, Osinbajo noted that small-scale enterprises played significant roles in the economic growth of the nation.

He said the Federal Government in recognition of this fact put in place various programmes such as “Trader Moni’’, “Market Moni’’, among others, to assist owners of small-scale businesses to boost their respective trades.

According to him, some machinery and equipment have been provided and installed for the use of entrepreneurs, who could not afford to buy the machines and equipment.

Osinbajo said the availability of machines and equipment would give the MSMEs the opportunity to access and use them at affordable cost, thereby promoting their respective businesses and indirectly contributing to national economic growth.

He commended the Oyo State Government for supporting the Federal Government on projects aimed at reducing poverty and promoting the living standard of every Nigerian.

In his remarks, a Director of the Bank of Industry (BOI), Mr Olukayode Pitan, lauded the project, saying Shared Facilities would operate as one of the National MSMEs Clinics.

Pitan said that the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model had been adopted to guarantee success and sustainability.

He promised that BOI was prepared to support the initiative and other similar initiatives that would enhance the continuous growth of MSMEs in Nigeria.

Present at the inauguration were: artisans, traders and Oyo State Government functionaries led by Gov. Abiola Ajimobi.