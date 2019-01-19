Osinbajo arrived venue of the meeting in company of Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo, the Deputy Governor, Phillip Shaibu and Secretary to Edo State Government, Mr Osarodion Ogie among others.

Also present at the meeting were the State Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Bishop Oyonude Kure, President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, Rev. Felix Omobude, Arch Bishop of Benin, Rev. Fr. Richard Ofere and representatives of the Catholic Church.

Others are, the presiding Bishop of Church of God Mission, Bishop Margret Idahosa, Margaret Agbonifo of the Family Intercessory Ministries among others.

Osinbajo did not brief Journalists about the outcome of the meeting.

Kure however said that their responsibility as clergymen is to continue to pray for the nation and those contesting for election.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Vice President is also expected to inaugurate the Benin – Abraka road, and launch the Trader Moni scheme in Ekiosa and Oba markets.