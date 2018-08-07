Pulse.ng logo
Osinbajo holds meeting with DSS, Magu

Osinbajo Acting President holds meeting with DSS, Magu

Daura was sacked as the DSS DG, by Osinbajo after operatives from the agency invaded the National Assembly on Tuesday, August 7, 2018.

Osinbajo holds meeting with DSS, Magu play

The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo has held a meeting with the most senior officer in the Department of State Services (DSS), Mathew Seiyefa, following the removal of Lawan Daura.

A source who spoke on the incident said: “30 APC senators met with the Director General  (DG) of DSS at midnight of Monday, August 6 at the DSS headquarters. The plot is to impeach the senate president and deputy senate president today (August 7).”

The Senator also planned to install Senators Ahmad Lawan as Senate President and Hope Uzodinma as the Deputy Senate President, according to reports.

The Acting President also met briefly with the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu.

4 things to know about sacked DSS DG, Lawal Daura

Osinbajo had earlier vowed to take disciplinary actions against all those involved in the invasion of the National Assembly complex.

Also, the Senate President, Bukola Saraki and House Speaker, Yakubu Dogara have announced the indefinite postponement of the meeting of National Assembly principal officers earlier slated for Tuesday.

