Osinbajo heads to Berlin, to address German business community on Monday

In a statement in Abuja,  Laolu Akande, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice-President, said that Osinbajo would speak on the potential of the Nigerian market.

Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, will address a group of notable German business leaders in Berlin, Germany, on Monday, the Presidency said in a statement on Sunday.

He said that Osinbajo would also speak on the gains recorded by the country through its Ease of Doing Business reforms.

“The President Muhammadu Buhari administration’s Ease of Doing Business reforms have  helped in improving the country’s ranking in the World Bank’s Doing Business Index 2017, where Nigeria climbed up 24 places and was listed among the 10 most reformed economies globally.

“Also, the World Bank noted that Nigeria made significant progress across several indicators; including starting a business, dealing with construction permits, getting electricity, registering property, getting credit, protecting minority investors, paying taxes, trading across borders, enforcing contracts, and resolving insolvency.

“The Berlin business interactions with vice-president is being organised by the Nigerian Embassy in Berlin in conjunction with the German-African Business Association (Afrika-Verein), and the meetings will consolidate on the outcome of the German Chancellor, Angela Merkel’s visit to Nigeria in August.’

Akande said that during the trip, the vice-president would, among other engagements, meet with key German financial sector executives with interest in investing in Nigeria.

According to the spokesman, Osinbajo will also meet other business leaders in sectors, including agricultural seeds production, technology and renewable energy.

Akande said that vice-president would  be in London on Tuesday where he would feature at the Royal Society at an investment forum hosted by Jeune Afrique Media Group with the theme: `Investing in Africa’.

“From there he would proceed to Cairo, Egypt, where he would be representing President Buhari later in the week at the First Intra-African Fair (IATF), which would be taking place in Cairo from Dec. 11 to Dec. 17.

“At the IATF Nigeria Day programme, the vice-president will be delivering the keynote address.

“The fair is being organised by the African Export and Import Bank (Afreximbank), in collaboration with the African Union (AU) to boost intra-African trade,’’ he said.

Akande said that the vice-president in company with government officials of relevant agencies, would depart Nigeria on Sunday and would be back on Thursday.

