RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Osinbajo has clear grasp of Nigeria’s challenges — Daniel

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

A former Governor of Ogun State, Chief Gbenga Daniel, says Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has a clear understanding of Nigeria’s challenges.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo with former Governor of Ogun State, Chief Gbenga Daniel. [TolaniAli]
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo with former Governor of Ogun State, Chief Gbenga Daniel. [TolaniAli] Pulse Nigeria

Daniel, who recently defected to APC from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), spoke with State House correspondents after a private meeting with Osinbajo on Wednesday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Recommended articles

He said that there was need for all to join hands with the Federal Government in finding solutions to the nation’s challenges.

You must be aware that I and a number of my colleagues recently joined the party; and part of what we have decided to do was to go round; we have seen the party, President and quite a number of the leaders.

“It is also incumbent; in fact, we were to see the vice president after the president; but we didn’t have the opportunity up until now; so, it is purely a courtesy call.

"Of course, we seized the opportunity to interrogate some of the challenges we have in the nation.

“We are quite excited that from what the vice president said, he has a clear grasp of the challenges and we are persuaded that efforts are being put in place.

“It is a very difficult period in the history of our nation and all hands must be deck.’’

The former governor said that part of the reasons he decided to move to APC was to join forces with people who were in power to see how things could be done in a better way.

Daniel said he defected with friends, colleagues, people who believed in the leadership and those who were excited about the move.

He also proffered solutions to Nigeria’s security challenges.

“There are various angels to it; but ordinarily, the only way to tackle security challenges is to tackle poverty and to create employment.

“When a large section of the populace is gainfully employed, you now will be able to isolate people who are sabotaging and who have other sinister motives.

“But to the extent that we have not successfully been able to tackle unemployment, is for the main preoccupation of any administration,’’ he said.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Pastor Adeboye's son Dare dies in his sleep at the age of 42

Bill Gates leaves Melinda at home every year to spend good time with 70-year-old ex-lover

“My mom sent nude photos to my fiancé & called him on WhatsApp video while naked” - Lady seeks help

Rev Mbaka cries out: 'Catholic Church is stopping me from celebrating mass'

4 things to do after sex

Musician slumps and dies while worshipping God in the church: “He’s gone to be with the lord”

Model exposes chat with married man who offered half a million naira for sex

Nigerians mourn with Pastor Adeboye on Twitter following the death of his son

I still can’t believe I caught my wife having sex with her brother in our matrimonial bed – Handsome man