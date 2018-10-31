Pulse.ng logo
Osinbajo hails Foundation for distributing relief materials to flood victims

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has commended Goldcoast Foundation for dishing out relief materials to flood victims.

Osinbajo with Bayelsa Governor Seriake Dickson

(GoldCoast )

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has commended Goldcoast Developmental Foundation, a Bayelsa based non-profit organisation, for distributing relief materials to flood victims in Bayelsa and Delta States through the foundation’s 'All Lives Matter Flood Relief Programme'.

Osibanjo, who visited one of the camps where the foundation distributed relief materials, said “the reward for the good work you young people are doing, is the smiles you put on the faces of others”.

Succour in the creeks

Goldcoast which works with a team of volunteers made of up of doctors, nurses and  pharmacists, visited temporary campsites of displaced flood victims in Yenagoa, Igbogene, Seibokorogha, Igbedi, Okoloba, Angiama, Toru-Orua in Bayelsa and Toru- Angiama in Delta state, to distribute relief materials; including drugs, insecticide-treated mosquito nets and food items.

The medical team treated various ailments, dewormed children and delivered health awareness talks alongside the relief materials they provided.

Goldcoast workers tend to flood victims in the delta

(Godlcoast )

 

“We are deeply touched by what the flood waters have done to people across the country and particularly, the Niger-Delta” said Goldcoast’s founder and managing solicitor, TRIAX Solicitors, Moses Oruaze Dickson.

“We recognize that our assistance will not solve all their problems, but it can help them cope with the impact of the tragedy at this time.”

Responding to Osinbajo’s commendation, Dickson thanked him for his visit and kind words. “All these would not have been possible without the support of volunteers and donors who have contributed to this programme”, he said. "All lives matter, and it is our responsibility to always put humanity first in all our endeavours”.

Osinbajo has been visiting states hit by floods and other natural disasters in recent times, while pledging relief materials and federal support.

Jude Egbas

Jude Egbas is News Editor at Pulse. Egbas believes that leadership is Nigeria's biggest problem. Follow him on Twitter @egbas

