Osinbajo hails Delta govt for naming new secretariat after Asagba of Asaba

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the vice-president was in Asaba to inaugurate the secretariat complex and an independent power project, also in the state capital.

Osinbajo, who noted that the traditional ruler was deserving of the award, both as a medical practitioner and traditional ruler, described the edifice as one of the best in the country.

Meanwhile, the royal father has expressed appreciation to the state government for honouring him by naming the secretariat after him.

He, however, requested for dialogue between the Federal Government and the Asaba people over the ‘1967 Asaba massacre’, which occurred during the civil war.

Edozie also called for the establishment of a federal university in the area as a compensation for the hardship endured by the people during the war.

