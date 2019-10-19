Osinbajo gave the commitment in Ibadan while speaking at the Divine Proclamation Service of the Dominion University,

The Vice President recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari, had, on June 20, made the declaration, on free and compulsory education.

He stressed that the assignment to provide free and compulsory education at the basic level was an important one for the government

He, however, said that Federal government would not force any state to do so but would be working actively with states that chose to enforce the free and compulsory education.

”We will support them in whatever way we can to ensure that they achieve the objectives of free and compulsory education.” he said.

Osinbajo commended Oyo state government under the leadership of Gov. Seyi Makinde, for keying into the free and compulsory education programme as declared by the Federal government.

He described Makinde as visionary leader from his commitment to the provision of free education for children in both public primary and secondary schools in the state.

Osinbajo saluted the courage and passion of Bishop Taiwo Adelakun, the Founder of the Dominion University, towards provision of quality education.

He called on well meaning Nigerians and philanthropists to support government and private universities toward quality education delivery in the country.

In his address at the occasion, Makinde, said that free and qualitative education had come to stay in Oyo state under his administration.

”Though we understand that four years is not enough to really get to where we are going but it is enough to lay solid foundation upon which successive administrations will build on” he said.

He said his administration would make the necessary investment without minding who would take the glory down the line.

ALSO READ: Police Recruitment: State governments react as Buhari and IG’s states get highest slots

He congratulated Bishop Adelakun for setting up the university and asserted that the proclamation of the institution would be the beginning of the journey that would produce the kind of leaders that Nigerians want.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Bishop Adelakun, is the Presiding Bishop of Victory International Church, Ibadan.

The Dominion University is situated along Ibadan-Lagos road and is the 77th in the number of private universities in Nigeria.