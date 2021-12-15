Osinbajo: 'Federal resources belong to all Nigerians'

The vice president offered the remarks while commissioning the fourth shared facility to support micro, small and medium enterprises across the country in Imo State.

He also announced that several more shared facility centres are in the offing for the use of small businesses in the country

Osinbajo said: "The federal government and federal resources belong to all Nigerians. Each State is entitled to seek partnerships with the federal government to better the fortunes of their people."

The vice president spoke shortly after he was received on arrival in Imo State by Governor Hope Uzodinma.

He was accompanied by the Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Ambassador Mariam Katagum.