RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Osinbajo: 'Federal resources belong to all Nigerians'

Authors:

Jude Egbas

The vice president announced that several more shared facility centres are in the offing.

President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo doing the 'Coronavirus handshake'. [Twitter/@ToluOgunlesi]
President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo doing the 'Coronavirus handshake'. [Twitter/@ToluOgunlesi]

Resources of the federal government belong to each and every Nigerian and to every geopolitical region, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said.

Recommended articles

The vice president offered the remarks while commissioning the fourth shared facility to support micro, small and medium enterprises across the country in Imo State.

He also announced that several more shared facility centres are in the offing for the use of small businesses in the country

Osinbajo said: "The federal government and federal resources belong to all Nigerians. Each State is entitled to seek partnerships with the federal government to better the fortunes of their people."

The vice president spoke shortly after he was received on arrival in Imo State by Governor Hope Uzodinma.

He was accompanied by the Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Ambassador Mariam Katagum.

A shared facility is a place where the government provides various equipment and machines for a particular type of trade or business for use by businesses located in that environment.

Authors:

Jude Egbas Jude Egbas Jude Egbas is a Senior Editor at Pulse. He believes that leadership is Nigeria's biggest problem. He has lived his entire life stringing words together to form powerful images. It's all he ever wants to do.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NBA partners ICCS, launches communication courses for lawyers

NBA partners ICCS, launches communication courses for lawyers

Obasanjo wants Nigerians to start thinking about life after Buhari

Obasanjo wants Nigerians to start thinking about life after Buhari

Senators block gender and equal opportunity bill because Islam doesn't support it

Senators block gender and equal opportunity bill because Islam doesn't support it

Osinbajo: 'Federal resources belong to all Nigerians'

Osinbajo: 'Federal resources belong to all Nigerians'

Nigeria records 730 new COVID-19 cases in 10 states, FCT

Nigeria records 730 new COVID-19 cases in 10 states, FCT

Tinubu says he'll consider calls from Nigerians to run for President

Tinubu says he'll consider calls from Nigerians to run for President

Top 5 political quotes of the year [Pulse Picks 2021]

Top 5 political quotes of the year [Pulse Picks 2021]

Nigeria can become highest petrochemicals producing country — Sylva

Nigeria can become highest petrochemicals producing country — Sylva

Gunmen abduct 70-yr-old mother of Yahaya Bello’s Chief of Staff

Gunmen abduct 70-yr-old mother of Yahaya Bello’s Chief of Staff

Trending

Nigeria retaliates as FG restricts airlines from UK, Canada, Saudi Arabia over Omicron

Nigeria retaliates as FG restricts airlines from UK, Canada, Saudi Arabia over Omicron (Solacebase)

Terrorists burn bus with 42 passengers inside in Sokoto

Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal [Sokoto State Government]

Nigerian passport among least powerful in the world in 2021

The Nigerian passport has fallen 19 places from 83rd place in 2011 to 103rd this year

Embassy confirms arrival of 78 Nigerian students on scholarship in Russia

Nigerian students arrive Russia (NAN)