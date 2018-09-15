Pulse.ng logo
Osinbajo extols late Idahosa, tasks Christians on tolerance

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has admonished Christians in the country to remain tolerant as they contribute their quota to nation building.

Osinbajo gave the admonition at the 50 years anniversary of the Church of God Mission International (CGMI) held in Benin on Saturday.

Delivering the public lecture entitled: ‘The Christian, Politics and National Building,’ the Vice President urged Christians to live the life of Christ which was centered on righteousness, tolerance, honesty and care for the poor and needy.

Quoting from Proverbs 14:34, Osinbajo said “Righteousness is what exalts a nation but sin is a reproach to many people; every community that have followed the principle of righteousness are successful today,” he said.

He also tasked Christians on nation building noting that God had given every man the power to have dominion and rule the earth.

“God has given us direction to lead the affairs of nations. He has equipped us and given us the mandate that we are the light of the World and we have to live by example’, Osinbajo said.

He also called on the church to take care of the poor and needy in the society as recommended in the Bible.

Speaking on the life and times of the founder of CGMI, late Archbishop Benson Idahosa, the vice president said he was a role model to many Christians and Church founders within and outside the shores of the country.

He described late Archbishop as a `game changer’ in the country’s path to Christianity, noting that his legacies would continue to live on.

Osinbajo also extolled the Christian virtues of the present overseer of CGMi, Archbishop Margaret Idahosa describing her as a `woman of history and destiny’.

She is a woman of the future, she has been able to crack the glass ceiling in the gospel world that is dominated by male preachers and her messages have changed the destiny of many, ” Osinbajo said. 

