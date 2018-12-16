Osinbajo extols Ahmadiyya Muslim movement for upholding peace, unity

news

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, on Saturday at Ilaro, Ogun State, commended the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’tu Nigeria for upholding peace, unity and love amongst mankind at all times.

Osinbajo was a special guest at the 66th Jalsa Salana Nigeria 2018 held at the Ahmadiyya Conference Ground, Owode, Ilaro.

The theme of the conference is “Self Purification and Submission to Allah as Prerequisites for Reformation of Mankind.”

The vice-president said he was excited to be at Ilaro, his mother’s home town, to welcome participants at the conference.

“I am very pleased that the Ahmadiyya movement always preached peace amongst all religions, peace amongst all men.

” That has been one of the major ways the Ahmadiyya movement has become famous across the country and all over the world; we recognise that this is one of the important things of life.

” When you look at the history of countries all over the world and when you look at the history of men and women all over the world, you will found that those who prevail; those who at the end of the day, you can regard as true leaders are those who preach peace amongst all men, peace amongst all people.

“Many times in our country, people want to create division, division between Muslims and Christians, they want create division between tribes, they want to create division between religions.

“But, God sees us as one. He does not see us as tribes; He sees us all as one people.

“I want to thank you in particular because you have continued to preach that message of unity, peace and love,” he said.

Osinbajo urged the adherents to continue in their ways as Nigeria had the hope of being greater with people like them.

In his remarks, Dr Moshood Fashola, the National President, Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’tu Nigeria, spoke glowingly of President Muhammadu Buhari and Osinbajo.

He said: “Buhari is a man of peace, honesty and integrity; Nigeria is pleased to have men like Buhari and Osinbajo.

.”We pray that Nigerians will appreciate your stewardship and not be led astray; we appreciate and support you.

“I have seen leaders committed to honesty, transparency, integrity like the duo of Osinbajo and Buhari.”

The national president also presented plaques– Awards of Excellence to Buhari and Osinbajo for their admirable leadership, integrity and statesmanship.

In a goodwill message at the event, Superintendent Evangelist, Moses Padonu, Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria(CAN), prayed that God would guide and protect the adherents for believing in a peaceful Nigeria.

The Olu of Ilaro, Oba Kehinde Olugbenle, also urged the adherents to continue on the path of peace, saying that only in the atmosphere of peace that progress could be made.

Osinbajo, afterwards, paid a courtesy visit to Olugbenle in the traditional ruler’s palace.

The vice-president also took some time out to visit some families in his mother’s hometown.