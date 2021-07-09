Osinbajo explains how the Buhari administration will banish poverty

Th vice president gave the assurance on Friday, July 9, 2021, while chairing the inaugural meeting of the National Steering Committee on Poverty Reduction with Growth Strategy.

The vice president said "in order not to make this merely, another of those high-sounding committees that eventually achieve nothing, we have to be very intentional about our objectives and how to achieve them.”

Osinbajo said government would adopt a different and more effective approach in actualizing the objective of eradicating poverty in the country for the sake of delivering results.

According to him, “I really want us to approach this as much as possible, commonsensical so that we are able to resolve all the issues and focus on the real progress.

“I want us to look beyond all of what we are going to be doing, there is going to be a considerable amount of paperwork, but a lot of common sense is what grows economies. It's what other countries have done, not really reinventing the wheel. So, I want us to focus on those commonsensical things so that we can actually move forward.”

Citing the example of Bangladesh where a poverty reduction strategy was also implemented, Osinbajo noted how the country's manufacturing sector is key.

“Bangladesh actually exports more garments than we export oil,” he said.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo SAN chairs the inaugural meeting of the National Poverty Reduction with Growth Strategy Committee at the State House, Abuja. 9th July, 2021. Photo; Tolani Alli Pulse Nigeria

According to him, “countries that have managed to get out of poverty have created a lot of jobs through industries, and they have developed intentional strategies.

"We must look at what others have done, the smart things that other people have done, and adopt.”

He also spoke about agriculture. “We really have to think smartly about how we are funding agriculture," he said.

"I think we really need to take a deep dive because governments have made several efforts at poverty alleviation but generally speaking, they have not yielded the sort of results they should yield, and I think it’s because there is a lot of focus on documentation and paperwork and very little commonsense approaches."

Osinbajo explained that the National Poverty Reduction with Growth Strategy is meant to be a national strategy, not just a federal effort.

His said: “I just want to emphasize that it is a national strategy as opposed to a federal strategy which is why the steering committee is made up of federal as well as state officials.”

While also emphasizing the role of the private sector, Osinbajo added that “essentially, this effort must also be directed at how to facilitate private sector creation of jobs. The fact is that there is no way that the federal government or the state governments can create the number of jobs that we need.

“We need to take a few broad looks at the features of what constitutes our present predicaments in terms of job losses and unemployment.”

At the meeting were Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State, and Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State.