Osinbajo doing fine after successful leg surgery in Lagos hospital

Osinbajo went in for the surgery at the Duchess International Hospital, Ikeja, Lagos on Saturday, July 16, 2022.

This was contained in a statement issued late Saturday by the hospital management and signed by its Medical Director, Dr Adedoyin Dosunmu-Ogunbi.

The statement, titled ‘Successful medical treatment of the Vice President’, disclosed that the procedure was performed by a team comprising of six specialist Doctors.

It read, “The Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, GCON, was admitted to the Duchess International Hospital GRA, Ikeja, Lagos, today on account of a fracture of his right femur (thigh bone), possibly related to a longstanding injury associated with a game of squash.

“He had a surgical operation performed by a team of specialist doctors, including Dr Wallace Ogufere (Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon); Dr Om Lahoti (Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon); Dr Babajide Lawson (Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon); Dr Ken Adegoke (Consultant in Anaesthesia & Critical Care); Dr Oladimeji Agbabiaka (Consultant Anaesthetist); and Dr Adedoyin Dosunmu-Ogunbi (Consultant Physician & Medical Director).”

“The operation was successful, and he is expected to be discharged within the next few days.”

Pulse earlier reported that the VP had been admitted to the hospital where he was expected to undergo a surgical procedure for a nagging leg pain.