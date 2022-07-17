RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Osinbajo doing fine after successful leg surgery in Lagos hospital

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo

The Vice President underwent a surgical procedure for a leg injury sustained while playing squash.

Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo. (PMNews)
Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo. (PMNews)

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, has undergone a successful surgical procedure on his femur.

Recommended articles

Osinbajo went in for the surgery at the Duchess International Hospital, Ikeja, Lagos on Saturday, July 16, 2022.

This was contained in a statement issued late Saturday by the hospital management and signed by its Medical Director, Dr Adedoyin Dosunmu-Ogunbi.

The statement, titled ‘Successful medical treatment of the Vice President’, disclosed that the procedure was performed by a team comprising of six specialist Doctors.

It read, “The Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, GCON, was admitted to the Duchess International Hospital GRA, Ikeja, Lagos, today on account of a fracture of his right femur (thigh bone), possibly related to a longstanding injury associated with a game of squash.

He had a surgical operation performed by a team of specialist doctors, including Dr Wallace Ogufere (Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon); Dr Om Lahoti (Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon); Dr Babajide Lawson (Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon); Dr Ken Adegoke (Consultant in Anaesthesia & Critical Care); Dr Oladimeji Agbabiaka (Consultant Anaesthetist); and Dr Adedoyin Dosunmu-Ogunbi (Consultant Physician & Medical Director).”

The operation was successful, and he is expected to be discharged within the next few days.

Pulse earlier reported that the VP had been admitted to the hospital where he was expected to undergo a surgical procedure for a nagging leg pain.

Revealing this in a post on his Twitter page on Saturday, July 16, 2022, Osinbajo said, "I have been admitted today at the hospital for a surgical procedure on account of a recurrent pain in the leg possibly sustained from an injury while playing squash."

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Osinbajo doing fine after successful leg surgery in Lagos hospital

Osinbajo doing fine after successful leg surgery in Lagos hospital

Tinubu storms out of Osun, meets APC Speakers in Abuja

Tinubu storms out of Osun, meets APC Speakers in Abuja

Adeleke defeats Gov Oyetola to win Osun governorship election

Adeleke defeats Gov Oyetola to win Osun governorship election

OsunDecides2022: Final results from all the 30 LGAs

OsunDecides2022: Final results from all the 30 LGAs

#OsunDecides2022: Adeleke wins 17 of 30 LGAs

#OsunDecides2022: Adeleke wins 17 of 30 LGAs

OsunDecides: Adeleke, Davido break down in tears as PDP leads vote counts

OsunDecides: Adeleke, Davido break down in tears as PDP leads vote counts

Osun Decides: Group lauds INEC for providing devices for PWDs

Osun Decides: Group lauds INEC for providing devices for PWDs

How Bola Tinubu emerged our flag-bearer in APC – Buhari

How Bola Tinubu emerged our flag-bearer in APC – Buhari

Vote buying: Codes, coupons used to get voters’ commitment in Osun election - CSOs

Vote buying: Codes, coupons used to get voters’ commitment in Osun election - CSOs

Trending

Dabiri-Erewa expresses anger over Kemi Badenoch's remarks on Nigerian politicians

Kemi Badenoch. [TheCable]

Kuje jailbreak: Osinachi’s husband, Nwachukwu escapes from prison

Court remands late singer Osinachi's husband in Kuje prison

Buhari altered my career path twice in 1 year - David Hundeyin

David Hundeyin

Tinubu is trying to be like Pablo Escobar - David Hundeyin

Tinubu is trying to be like Pablo Escobar - David Hundeyin