Vice President Yemi Osinbajo departs Abuja this morning, Tuesday, September 15, 2020 for Accra, Ghana to attend an extraordinary summit of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on the crisis in Mali.

Osinbajo will be representing President Muhammadu Buhari at the summit, according to Laolu Akande who is Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity.

The vice president and other leaders in the sub-region will discuss the political crisis in Mali and the security situation in the sub region at large.

"The Accra meeting will form part of several efforts by leaders in the sub region to resolve Mali's political crisis.

"While in Accra, the vice president will also meet with representatives of the Nigerian community in Ghana to discuss issues bordering on their well being in the West African country.

"Accompanying the vice president is the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Amb Zubairu Dada.

"Prof Osinbajo is expected back in Abuja today at the end of his engagements in Ghana," the statement from the vice president's office reads.