RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Osinbajo departs for Abidjan to attend binational commission meeting

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The second edition of the meeting will be co-chaired by Osinbajo and Ivorian Prime Minister, Patrick Achi.

Osinbajo departs Nigeria (Premium times)
Osinbajo departs Nigeria (Premium times)

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will depart Abuja on Saturday for Abidjan to attend the meeting of the Nigeria-Cote d’Ivoire Binational Commission.

Recommended articles

Laolu Akande, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice President, who disclosed this in a statement on Saturday, said the meeting would be the second edition.

The maiden edition of the meeting, which took place in Abuja in August 2013, led to the signing of six sectoral agreements and the establishment of Special Implementation Committees in both countries to monitor progress.

The second edition of the meeting will be co-chaired by Osinbajo and Ivorian Prime Minister, Patrick Achi.

The second round of the meeting is expected to lead to the signing of new agreements that will cover agriculture, digital economy, education, consular and immigration matters, and prevention of human trafficking, amongst other very important areas of collaboration.

The binational commission, which was established in 2013, is a reflection of the fraternal and cordial relations that exist between both countries regarded as the biggest economies in West Africa.

It is also a high-level strategic dialogue designed to deepen mutual cooperation in a number of social, economic, and political sectors, based on an agreement between two countries to implement specific cooperation agenda.

The vice president will also hold a bilateral interaction with the Ivorian President, Alassane Ouattara, before he returns to Abuja later on Saturday.

Osinbajo will be accompanied on the trip by the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Amb. Zubairu Dada, and the Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Amb. Mariam Katagum.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Osinbajo departs for Abidjan to attend binational commission meeting

Osinbajo departs for Abidjan to attend binational commission meeting

Again, lawmakers ask President Buhari to declare bandits as terrorists

Again, lawmakers ask President Buhari to declare bandits as terrorists

Buhari borrowing 'like a drunken sailor' - Moghalu

Buhari borrowing 'like a drunken sailor' - Moghalu

Anambra Govt denies mass departure of voters to neighbouring states ahead of election

Anambra Govt denies mass departure of voters to neighbouring states ahead of election

Anambra Election: Uncertainty as voters elect new governor today

Anambra Election: Uncertainty as voters elect new governor today

Okowa lauds Olu of Warri for commitment to peaceful co-existence

Okowa lauds Olu of Warri for commitment to peaceful co-existence

Adesina says he stopped attending Abuja church because pastor always criticised Buhari

Adesina says he stopped attending Abuja church because pastor always criticised Buhari

EFCC: 'Our staff didn’t take selfie with Obi Cubana'

EFCC: 'Our staff didn’t take selfie with Obi Cubana'

Former Deputy Governor of CBN Mailafia buried amid tears

Former Deputy Governor of CBN Mailafia buried amid tears

Trending

Lagos shuts down Vedic Hospital for employing unlicensed foreign doctors

Vedic Lifecare Hospital [Vedic]

21-Storey building collapses in Ikoyi, Lagos

Building collapse in Ikoyi, Lagos

36 people confirmed dead in Ikoyi building collapse

Collapsed building in Ikoyi, Lagos [LASG]

Body of Femi Osibona, Fourscore Homes owner recovered from collapsed Ikoyi building

Collapsed building in Ikoyi, Lagos [LASG]