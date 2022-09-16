RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Osinbajo commiserates with Sen. Gaya over son’s death

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Friday visited the Kano residence of Sen. Kabiru Gaya ,where he commiserated with his family over his son’s death.

The Vice President described the deceased, Sadiki Gaya, as a promising, hard working young lawyer.

“I want to extend my own personal condolence to you and other members of the family.

“This is a very sad event, but I know that the Almighty God will comfort the family,” he said.

Responding , Sen. Gaya thanked the Osinbajo for coming and noted that the family was consoled by his kind words and prayers.

Also speaking, Gov. Ganduje prayed for the repose of the soul of late Sadiik Gaya while expressing appreciation for Osinbajo’s Visit.

The governor said that the visit was yet another indication of his love for the state.

