The VP gave the commendation at an interdenominational church service to mark the 2019 Armed Forces Remembrance Day in Abuja.

He said it was a huge thanks to God for giving Nigeria, men and women who were ready to obey the call to fight, and if needed, to die for their fatherland.

“We are grateful that they were faithful to the cause, they did not betray the trust of millions, they gave up all the comfort of life and the love and affection of family that we may enjoy the same.

” Our posthumous thanks go to them and their families who not only bear the fearful apprehension of their going to war, but also the heart break of their death.

“Our gratitude must also mean a commitment to ensuring that their families are cared for, that their children do not ask why the sacrifice at all,” he stressed.

According to Osinbajo, this year’s armed forces remembrance day is unique because of recent happenings at the theatre of war in Borno, where the military recently recorded some casualties.

He said that few weeks ago, the country had buried 13 Soldiers and five Airforce Pilots adding that they all died in battle fending off Boko Haram and ISIS West Africa terrorists in the North East.

He noted that in the past few years, Nigeria had seen patriotism at its highest with the help of valiant men and women of the armed forces who had destroyed the backbone of boko haram.

Osinbajo however sought strong unity among Nigerians adding that unity and peaceful co-existence among citizens of the country were the greatest tribute they could pay to the country’s fallen heroes.

According to him, the ordinary people of Nigeria have demonstrated oneness time and time and share common problems and a belief in common destiny.

“The desire for food, shelter, clothing and decent jobs is not unblinkered by tribe, tongue or faith. Our unity and peaceful co-existence is the best tribute to our fallen heroes.

” Nigerians will forever be grateful to the fallen heroes, veterans and members of the armed forces for availing themselves to defend the territorial integrity of the country.

“There is always a price for peace, which the military have paid, while other citizens enjoy it,” he said.

On his part, Guest Preacher at the event, the Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, His Eminence, Cardinal John Onaiyekan said Jan.15 each year should remind Nigerians that a good end must be pursued by a good means.

He said Nigerians should always pursue peace, as it would be enjoyed if sustained, adding that people should not seek power by all means as the alternative to a bad government.

Ahead of next month’s election, the Cleric said: “we must shun the futility of violence and struggle to build a great and upright nation”

Cardinal Onaiyekan prayed for God’s blessings and mercy to be upon the armed forces and all those who worked for the peace of the nation.

Present at the event were Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, Secreatary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Boss Mustapha, Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Justice Walter Onnoghen and Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin among others.