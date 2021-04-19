Osinbajo briefs President Buhari on what happened while he was in London
The vice president represented the president at official functions while he was away.
Buhari, who has embarked on numerous trips to London on health grounds since he was first elected president in 2015, returned to Abuja, the nation's capital city, on April 15, 2021.
Osinbajo wasn't handed the office of "acting President" while Buhari was away, but he did represent the president in Imo, Ebonyi and at a function of engineers and scientists.
The briefing occurred behind closed doors at the State House.
Buhari, 78, has spent close to 200 days in the UK for medical check-ups since his first inauguration ceremony in 2015.
