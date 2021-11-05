Osinbajo asks Nigerian youths not to be distracted by the 'success' of yahoo boys

He urged them to embrace integrity and good character in order to excel in their chosen careers.

The vice president also charged youths to make effort to access various programmes set up by the Federal Government and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to support young entrepreneurs and other Nigerians.

Osinbajo said that there were numerous Federal Government’s supports programmes they could access and to make it in life.

“Do not be distracted by the “yahoo, yahoo boys” that are coming up one day with fancy cars, because their days are always numbered.

“They will go to jail one day; so, what is the point of making money when you cannot sleep well at night?

“So, it is important for us to bear in mind that Nigerian education is an important credential, because you will understand the terrain and understand the law of the land,” he said.

Chief Kola Daisi, Founder of the university, was, however, installed as the first Chancellor of the university at the ceremony.

Prof. Adeniyi Osuntogun, the Pro-Chancellor and Council Chairman of the university, performed the installation of Daisi as the first Chancellor of the university.

In his remarks, Daisi said: “I believe that an educated society is essential to a successful democracy.

“In this era of technology, it is very certain that probably, as much as 70 per cent of jobs in our future economy, will require university education.

“My words of inspiration to the graduands of today is to dream high, aim high and work hard in life in order to accomplish such aims.

“To commemorate this occasion and especially, to attain the competitiveness and distinction I envisaged, a special Endowment Fund has been established for Kola Daisi University.

“With every humility, I hereby wish to subscribe the sum of one billion naira as my initial subscription to the University’s Endowment Fund,” Daisi said.

Commenting, the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Adeniyi Olatunbosun, urged the graduands to always equip themselves with knowledge development through additional skills to remain relevant in the changing world.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 52 graduands from various programmes such as Computer Science, Industrial Chemistry, Micro-biology, Accounting, Business Administration, Economics, English and Literary Studies, History and Diplomatic Studies, Mass Communication and Political Science, were awarded first degree with 12 first-class grade.

Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State was represented by his deputy, Rauf Olaniyan at the convocation.

Commenting, Prof. Julius Okojie, the former Executive Secretary, National Universities Commission (NUC), pleaded with the Federal Government to assist in the funding of private universities.