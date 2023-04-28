Osinbajo arrives in Nairobi for Mo Ibrahim forum

The theme of the forum is, “Global Africa.”

The vice president was received at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport by top Kenyan government officials and the Nigerian High Commissioner to Kenya, Amb. Yusuf Yunusa, alongside other government functionaries.

The Mo Ibrahim Foundation, the organiser of the annual forum, was established in 2006 with a critical focus on the importance of good governance and leadership for Africa.

ADVERTISEMENT

The forum will bring together leading voices from across Africa and beyond to discuss germane issues around the progress of the African continent.

Kenyan President, William Ruto, former President of the African Development Bank, Mr Donald Kaberuka and Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director-General of the WTO among others will also speak at the forum.

Osinbajo will attend the IGW Africa Leadership opening ceremony on Friday and speak at the first session on Saturday.

He will join other leaders to discuss the topic, “Africa’s Weight in the World, Highlighting the Continent’s Assets and Potentials.”

The vice president is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with Ruto and the British Minister of State for Development and Africa, Andrew Mitchell.

ADVERTISEMENT