The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Osinbajo arrived the airport in a Nigerian Air Force Jet, 5N FUG at about 12.15 p.m.

The vice president will also inaugurate a number of other projects done by the state government.

He was received by Gov. Godwin Obaseki, his Deputy, Philp Shuaibu and other All Progressives Congress(APC) party faithful.