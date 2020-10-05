Osinbajo’s spokesman, Laolu Akande, in a statement, said the Vice President expressed this view on Sunday in Abuja.

The Inspector-General of Police (IG-P), Mohammed Adamu, had on Sunday banned the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS), the Special Tactical Squad (STS) and Intelligence Response Team (IRT) from undertaking routine patrols as well as stop and search duties.

The Vice President, who had earlier, held a meeting with the I-G at his residence, said the President and himself had discussed the matter on a number of occasions.

He said that the President was displeased about reports on activities of FSARS and was resolved to ensure reforms.

“Such violations are completely unacceptable because these are individuals who are meant to protect Nigerians.

ALSO READ: Deputy Senate President Omo-Agege condemns alleged atrocities of SARS

“The arrest, maiming or killing of young people or anyone at all, is completely wrong.

“It is unlawful and illegal and anyone involved in this act ought to be investigated and prosecuted.

“Today, I had a meeting with the I-G and we reviewed several of these issues.

“The President is very concerned about it; he wants to see a reform.

“You are probably aware that the I-G has issued a statement looking at all these issues, in particular, the warning against the use of these tactical units such as SARS for purposes of doing anything other than anti-robbery.

“For example, he specifically said that you cannot have a situation where SARS says they are investigating cybercrime by arresting young men and women carrying their laptops and phones.

“Cybercrime is an electronic crime.

“I don’t see how you can investigate that by seizing people’s phones in a taxi or in their cars,’’ Osinbajo said.

He said it was obvious that a few bad eggs in the Police were causing all of the problems because it was all over the place, in different states.

ALSO READ: Osinbajo applauds IGP’s decision on SARS, urges police to stick to their mandates

Osinbajo said that the I-G’s statement, banning FSARS and others, was the first step.

“He has said clearly that police men must wear police uniforms.

“You cannot say that because you belong to a tactical unit, you can dress in your casual clothing and be armed.’’

By dressing casually, the vice president said that people “can’t even tell the difference between robbers and the police if you are not properly dressed in police uniform.

“So, clearly, a reform is in the offing’’.

“So, I will like to encourage civil society activists, young men and women, who bring this regularly, by the way, to the attention of government and the police."

Osinbajo also said that activism was important because “they have been able to bring a lot of these issues to the attention of the Police and government.

“And that is an important part of the process of the reform’’.

He said that the Federal Government would ensure that every one of those allegations against FSARS was properly investigated.

According to him, those found responsible will be prosecuted and publicised so that people will know that prosecution has taken place.

“I am very confident that we will have a reformed police force and that process has already begun’’.