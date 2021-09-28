RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Osinbajo: 'All of us will lose out if Nigeria breaks up'

Jude Egbas

The elite will survive, but majority of the populace wouldn't, according to the vice president.

Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo praying (PMNews)

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has restated that Nigerians are better off together than apart, amid secessionist agitations and uprisings across the country.

Osinbajo stated this when he received the national executive of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) led by its President, Chris Isiguzo, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Monday, September 27.

"This country is ours, whether we are press, politicians or religious people, the country is ours, and we must do everything to ensure that the country remains safe, secure, and united, and this so important,” Osinbajo said.

He added that: “It is important for us to continue to emphasize that the unity of this country is crucial because if this country breaks up in any way or becomes the subject of what some people will like it to be, all of us will lose out.

"Obviously, the elite will survive in any way but the vast majority of our people will not.

“So, I will urge that we should as much as possible do whatever we can in our spaces that we occupy to keep emphasizing that we cannot afford a situation where the national unity of this country is compromised or where the country is made the theater of conflict and all sorts of insurgencies and crimes.”

The vice president, like all members of Nigeria's elite political class, has repeatedly stated that the unity of Nigeria is non-negotiable.

