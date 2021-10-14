Osinbajo advocates adequate welfare for vulnerable children, women

Osinbajo made the call on Thursday in Akure at the inauguration of Dorian Homes, an Orphanage conceived by the visioneer, Dr Tolulola Bayode.

The vice president commended Bayode for making provision of the basic needs of homeless children and women her passion.

He said that about nine per cent of Nigerian children were homeless; a figure Osinbajo said seems to be growing rapidly.

The vice president, however, called on well meaning Nigerians to join hands with the government to provide adequate care for the homeless children, saying that government alone could not do it.

Osinbajo described the laudable project as one that would stand the test of time for the less privileged and empowerment for women in the society.

In his remarks, the Ondo State Governor, Mr Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, commended the founder of the home for her initiative.

Akeredolu described the project as unique because it focus on the neglected section of the society.

The governor, represented by his Deputy, Mr Lucky Ayadatiwa, said the project compliment the administration’s REDEEM agenda.

Akeredolu said the project would receive the support and patronage of the state government.

He said the state government would continue to support the social initiative programmes of the Dorian Home.

Also, the Founder and President of Dorian Home, Dr Tolulola Bayode, said that vision of the project was about leaving a legacy of hope for the orphaned children, widows and less privileged women in the society.

Bayode said the covenant she had with God to have the home was based on her love for humanity, widow, indigent and displaced children to live a better life.

She appealed to the government to provide adequate security checkpoint along Akure/Idrane Road, adding that the future of any child should not to be toiled with.

Also, Sen. Tayo Alasoadura, the Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs, urged people to emulate the kind gesture that counts for the good of humanity by trying to make the society a better place for humanity.