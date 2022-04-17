RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Osinbajo, a miracle worker— Former AGF

Prince Bola Ajibola, a former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, once described his then Special Adviser, Yemi Osinbajo, as a “miracle worker” following his hardwork and astute performance in the delivery of assignments given him.

Prof Yemi Osinbajo (BluePrints)

In a July 19, 1989 ‘Thank you’ letter written by the former Attorney-General and seen by a News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent, Ajibola described Osinbajo as an experienced and efficient assistant who delivers on his job in record time.

Ajibola gave Osinbajo his first political appointment in 1988, 11 years before he became Lagos State Attorney General.

In the letter, Ajibola noted that Osinbajo put in long hours as well as sleepless nights and weekends to ensure that assignments were delivered to the government of the day.

“I write to thank you most warmly for your contribution in terms of hard work and dedication,” Ajibola wrote in the letter which he personally signed.

Describing the incumbent Vice President as “My dear Yemi”, the former AGF said: “I am particularly delighted over the way you brought to bear your experience, efficiency, conscientiousness and wealth of knowledge.

“I wish to put on record my sincere appreciation for a job well done; especially the late hours, and sleepless nights (coupled with working throughout the weekends) in the discharge of time bound projects of the ministry.

“Thank you very much.”

Osinbajo served as Special Adviser to the former Attorney-General of the Federation on Legal Advice and Litigation.

Osinbajo, a miracle worker— Former AGF

