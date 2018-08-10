Oshiomhole wants Saraki removed as Senate President

news

The National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Adams Oshiomhole vowed to ensure Senator Bukola Saraki is removed as Nigeria's Senate President.

Oshiomhole, in a press conference in Abuja on Friday, August 10, 2018, promises to work towards the Senate President losing his senatorial district in 2019.

“He (Saraki) failed to understand that the Nigeria national project is more complicated and is not that easy. He will not only be impeached, we will work hard to have him defeated as a senator in his own senatorial zone come 2019,” Oshiomhole told journalists.

Continuing, Saraki said, " Saraki will not be the first to be impeached and I doubt if he is going to be the last but definitely he will be impeached according to law and according to the democratic norms, the only way senator Saraki can avoid impeachment is for him to do what is honourable, which again leads to the issue of character.”

We would destroy Saraki's political dynasty - Oshiomhole

Oshiomhole also said the political dynasty of the Saraki family will be destroyed in Kwara State.

The APC chairman said this is because the people of Kwara are against the Senate President.

“The people of Kwara state are fed up with Saraki and we are fed up with Bukola," Oshiomhole said.

Already, a political group, Kwara Emirate for Buhari, have been mounting pressure on the Saraki political dynasty claiming it is time for power shift in the state.

However, Saraki has remained strong willed in vacating his position saying he would only do so if and when lawmakers who elected him demand he leaves the seat.