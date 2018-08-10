Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Oshiomhole wants Saraki removed as Senate President

Saraki Oshiomhole wants Senate President removed from office

Adams Oshiomhole is keen on getting Bukola Saraki removed as Senate President and blocking his chances of returning to the Senate in 2019.

  • Published:
Oshiomhole wants Saraki removed as Senate President play

Oshiomhole is keen on getting Bukola Saraki removed as Senate President and blocking his chances of returning to the Senate in 2019.

(Nigeria Today)

The National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Adams Oshiomhole vowed to ensure Senator Bukola Saraki is removed as Nigeria's Senate President.

Oshiomhole, in a press conference in Abuja on Friday, August 10, 2018, promises to work towards the Senate President losing his senatorial district in 2019.

He (Saraki) failed to understand that the Nigeria national project is more complicated and is not that easy. He will not only be impeached, we will work hard to have him defeated as a senator in his own senatorial zone come 2019,” Oshiomhole told journalists.

ALSO READ: Saraki not fit to be Senate President, says APC

Continuing, Saraki said, " Saraki will not be the first to be impeached and I doubt if he is going to be the last but definitely he will be impeached according to law and according to the democratic norms, the only way senator Saraki can avoid impeachment is for him to do what is honourable, which again leads to the issue of character.”

Oshiomhole wants Saraki removed as Senate President play

Oshiomhole is keen on getting Bukola Saraki removed as Senate President and blocking his chances of returning to the Senate in 2019.

(NASS)

 

We would destroy Saraki's political dynasty - Oshiomhole

Oshiomhole also said the political dynasty of the Saraki family will be destroyed in Kwara State.

The APC chairman said this is because the people of Kwara are against the Senate President.

The people of Kwara state are fed up with Saraki and we are fed up with Bukola," Oshiomhole said.

Already, a political group, Kwara Emirate for Buhari, have been mounting pressure on the Saraki political dynasty claiming it is time for power shift in the state.

However, Saraki has remained strong willed in vacating his position saying he would only do so if and when lawmakers who elected him demand he leaves the seat.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 The Avenger Ghost of ex Deputy Gov’s daughter shows way to killerbullet
2 Osinbajo Buhari has been growing Nigeria's economy – Acting Presidentbullet
3 Seriake Dickson Governor loses mother to cancerbullet

Related Articles

APC Saraki is a bad example to Nigerians, says ruling party.
Saraki Senate President calls for DSS probe over NASS invasion
Saraki Court restrains Police IG from arresting Senate President
Saraki Senate President visits ex-President Ibrahim Babangida in Minna
Saraki Senate President says cabal, DSS planned National Assembly invasion for months
Saraki Read Senate President's full statement at world press conference
Akpabio Senator officially dumps PDP for APC at Akwa Ibom rally
Master Plan Read how the plot to impeach Saraki failed
DSS Invasion PDP chairman says Buhari, APC want to destroy democracy

Local

Gov Wike mourns Rivers Attorney General who died in London
Wike Rivers state Governor mourns Attorney General who died in London
Shugaban majalisar gwamnoni Abdulaziz Yari
Abdulaziz Yari Nigeria at crucial stage of development — Zamfara Gov.
Nasarawa state house of Assembly
In Nasarawa Indiscriminate display of signages attracts 2 years imprisonment
Osinbajo holds meeting with DSS, Magu
Yemi Osinbajo Acting President to visit Zamfara on Tuesday