Oshiomhole wants Gov Umahi to apologise to Ebonyi people

The chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi to apologise to residents of the state.

Oshiomhole said this while addressing APC supporters at the APC ground, beside the Offia Nwali flyover, presco junction, Abakaliki, Daily Post reports.

The Ebonyi state government had earlier announced that no political party will be allowed to use the Ngele Oruta Stadium in Abakaliki.

According to the Chief Press Secretary to Gov, Emmanuel Uzor, the stadium was undergoing repairs.

Don’t misuse power

The APC chairman also warned Gov Umahi not to misuse power, adding that the stadium belongs to the people of the state.

He said “When the people are determined, no obstacle will stop them. I hope he will apologize to his people for denying them access to the stadium.

“I was governor before, I allowed PDP access to the stadium as many times as they wanted. It is just about being civilized. And any time, the President is coming to the state, I rolled red carpet to receive him even when I will abuse the party the following day. Assuming that everybody matters is a hallmark of leadership.

“When you refuse to display power, when everybody knows you have it, you even become more powerful. When you abuse power, you simply become so small and so powerless. Let me say this, two weeks ago we were in Ekiti and that was my first question paper after my election.

“My dear friend there. He is even my aboromi (younger friend), Fayose said he is a rock. If he falls on you he will crush you and if you fall on him you get crushed. Now, within 24hours, he was on the ground crying. I said, no, why should you cry? I was to travel to Ekiti, but PDP government stopped me.

“But with my PVC, we destroyed them out of power. They should learn lessons from that. He who abuse power, abuse will await him. What I want to tell my friend is that the stadium belongs to the people, the governor is the manager of this public facility. The Manager does not drive away the shareholders.

“You are the shareholders and I don’t want to say more than that. But if I’m pushed I will ask the people question. If we were to take it in other level and the federal government decides that the Governor should not drive on the federal government roads, what happens? Somebody said he will fly. What if we stopped him from flying through federal government airport? What happens?”

In his response, the Governor of Ebonyi state, through his spokesman, said he will not apologise to anybody.

The Governor also said that Oshiomhole is bitter because Ebonyi people rejected APC.