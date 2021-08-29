Oshiomhole says he might look small but he’s not sad

The former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) said this while addressing journalists at the fundraiser and investiture of Victoria Unuoarumi as the 10th president of Rotary Club in Abuja on Saturday.

He said, “Life is not all about regrets. I’m a very happy man. Or do you see me looking sad? I might look small but I’m not sad.”

“I had addressed newsmen shortly after my removal and said that regardless of the legality or illegality of my removal, I accepted what happened in good faith and resolved I would not contest it. I promised to remain committed, do what I can as a party member to support the party.

“You know in law, you can decide as I have done to sleep on my rights. I have chosen, for the purpose of my chairmanship, to sleep on my rights and it will remain sleeping and happily so.

Recall that the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the APC dissolved the National working committee (NWC) led by Oshiomhole in June 2020 due to a leadership crisis.

Since he was removed as the national chair of the party, Oshiomhole said he has been active in all activities of the party because he doesn’t need to be a chairman to be relevant in the party.

He added that he didn’t join the party to become its national chairman.