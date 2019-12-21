The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole has said he is not interested in being a god-father to Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State.

He said he feels embarrassed when people say he seeks to be the godfather of politics in Edo state.

Oshiomhole said this in an interview on Friday, December 20, 2019.

Recall that Obaseki and Oshiomhole have been at loggerheads for a while over political differences which has split the ruling party in the state.

He said, “I think as a brother and to be honest, I regard the governor as my brother and a very close friend, what I owe him is to assist where he wants me to. To help him make peace with anyone whom he has issues with.

“As part of my efforts to resolve the problems in Edo state, there was a time the governor told me he would not have anything to do with Charles Idahosa because he lost his booth during his own governorship election; but it was here in this my living room that I invited Idahosa and he did not know the governor was coming, I invited the governor he did not know Idahosa was coming.

“When the governor entered the room, Idahosa sat and said he was not going to have a handshake with him and used a language for me that was derogatory. I said ‘No, Charles. You cannot talk like that. This is the governor and you must respect him.’ And I said, ‘Governor, please whatever Charles has done that you are not happy about, we have won, put them behind you.’ I said in this business, if you didn’t work with people because of their electoral value, sometimes you would work with them because of their nuisance value. So you would not gain by saying you wouldn’t work with this one or this one.

“My own embarrassment is when they say Oshiomhole wants to be like a godfather. If I wanted to be, I will be nominating commissioners. I only persuaded him to accept one commissioner from me, only one and I gave my reasons. He was a founding member of my campaign organisation in 2006, Mika. Other than Mika, I did not nominate any commissioner; I did not nominate any special adviser, special assistant because for me these are governance issues. So where is the godfather from?”

Oshiomhole was recently suspended by a faction of the APC in Edo State.