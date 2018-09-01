Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Oshiomhole reacts to Saraki’s declaration for President

Oshiomhole APC chairman reacts to Saraki’s declaration for President

  • Published:
APC chairman, Adams Oshiomhole reacts to Saraki’s declaration for President play APC chairman, Adams Oshiomhole (Tolani Ali)

The chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole has reacted to Senate President Bukola Saraki’s declaration that he will run for President in 2019.

The Senate President, on August 30, 2018, officially announced his intention to join the 2019 presidential race at the Sheraton Hotel, Abuja.

According to Daily Post, Oshiomhole said Saraki’s declaration shows that he left the ruling party for selfish reasons.

Saraki almost destroyed APC

The APC chairman also said that the Senate President’s almost destroyed the ruling party.

“When I was saying that all these defections is not about APC but the personal ambition of these people, they took hired writers to say I was being too hard. But Saraki’s declaration has vindicated me.

“Thank God he has moved on, because his inordinate ambition was almost destroying our party, but he has failed.

“These are not principled politicians but bread-and-butter politicians who can go the extra mile to pursue their selfish ambitions and never think about the well-being of Nigerians.

Nigerians won’t forgive PDP

Oshiomhole said Nigerians will not forgive the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in a hurry.

He accused the former ruling party of arming youths and introducing ‘do or die politics’.

“As things stands today, APC remains the darling of the Nigerian people because PDP is the vomit of yesterday and our people will not chew it back today; not under three and half years. People have not forgotten and people will never forget.

“In fact, a senior palace chief in Nigeria said this generation of Nigerians will not forgive the PDP in a hurry. Even to say you want to forgive, you must do reparation.

ALSO READ: Sokoto governor joins presidential race hours after Saraki's declaration

“The damage they did to our economy, the damage they did to our electoral process, even the culture of rigging was institutionalised by them. They introduced do or die politics.

“They are the ones buying weapons for young people to go into thuggery while their own children are schooling abroad. They introduced all these vices.”

Senate President Bukola Saraki has also picked up the PDP nomination form, 24 hours after declaring his intention to run for President.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Akpabio I joined APC to help Buhari fight corruption and poverty - Senatorbullet
2 Olawale Idris Ex-Lagos State Commissioner for Education died of stroke...bullet
3 INEC Commission says Nigerians can register for PVC on weekendsbullet

Related Articles

Osun Election Buhari meets APC South West Caucus
2019 Elections All registered APC members nationwide will vote in party's presidential primary election
Buhari President says defection of Saraki, others won't affect APC in 2019
Defection Nasarawa Assembly member dumps APC for APGA
Buhari APC NEC: President challenges members on free, fair party primaries
Buhari President's remarks at APC NEC meeting in Abuja
APC Here's exactly why Dogara was absent at NEC meeting

Local

Displaced Nigerians are not going back home because of Boko Haram
Boko Haram Army kill terrorists, recover arms in Borno
An Indian nurse carries out a test for HIV/AIDS: an unlicensed doctor is accused of infecting 46 people in one district
HIV/AIDS FG to begin survey implementation in Kogi
Xenophobia
Xenophobia Union says no Nigerian casualty in latest S. Africa attack
Delta Governor,Okowa heads PDP convention committee
In Niger Delta Okowa urges new GOC 6th Div. to sustain existing security