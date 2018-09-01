Oshiomhole reacts to Saraki’s declaration for President

news

The chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole has reacted to Senate President Bukola Saraki’s declaration that he will run for President in 2019.

The Senate President, on August 30, 2018, officially announced his intention to join the 2019 presidential race at the Sheraton Hotel, Abuja.

According to Daily Post, Oshiomhole said Saraki’s declaration shows that he left the ruling party for selfish reasons.

Saraki almost destroyed APC

The APC chairman also said that the Senate President’s almost destroyed the ruling party.

“When I was saying that all these defections is not about APC but the personal ambition of these people, they took hired writers to say I was being too hard. But Saraki’s declaration has vindicated me.

“Thank God he has moved on, because his inordinate ambition was almost destroying our party, but he has failed.

“These are not principled politicians but bread-and-butter politicians who can go the extra mile to pursue their selfish ambitions and never think about the well-being of Nigerians.”

Nigerians won’t forgive PDP

Oshiomhole said Nigerians will not forgive the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in a hurry.

He accused the former ruling party of arming youths and introducing ‘do or die politics’.

“As things stands today, APC remains the darling of the Nigerian people because PDP is the vomit of yesterday and our people will not chew it back today; not under three and half years. People have not forgotten and people will never forget.

“In fact, a senior palace chief in Nigeria said this generation of Nigerians will not forgive the PDP in a hurry. Even to say you want to forgive, you must do reparation.

ALSO READ: Sokoto governor joins presidential race hours after Saraki's declaration

“The damage they did to our economy, the damage they did to our electoral process, even the culture of rigging was institutionalised by them. They introduced do or die politics.

“They are the ones buying weapons for young people to go into thuggery while their own children are schooling abroad. They introduced all these vices.”