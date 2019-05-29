Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, was briefly put in the spotlight when he stood in the wrong place during President Muhammadu Buharis inauguration ceremony.

Buhari was sworn in for a second term in office by the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Tanko Muhammad, at the Eagle Square in Abuja, on Wednesday, May 29, 2019.

While awaiting the arrival of the president, Oshiomhole, a former Edo State governor, stood on a line with other top government officials. He initially stood next to Mohammed just before the service chiefs who were also awaiting the president's arrival.

In a clip of the incident that's gone viral online, a military officer approached Oshiomhole to apparently inform him that he was standing in the wrong place.

The officer then led the APC chairman down the line beside the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, who was last on the line.

Ahead of the line was Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President Bukola Saraki, and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, followed by the service chiefs.

The video of the mix-up has made the APC chairman the butt of many jokes on social media, coming just a day after the ruling party's deputy national chairman (north), Lawal Shuaibu, asked him to resign.

In a letter dated May 27, 2019, Shuaibu, a former representative of Zamfara North senatorial district, said the APC project is failing due to Oshiomhole's leadership.

He accused the former governor of being directly responsible for the party's recent loss of all its electoral seats in Zamfara State and urged him to resign to allow the party embark on the task of reconstruction and rehabilitation.

Oshiomhole was elected the APC's national chairman in June 2018 but his reign has been rocked by many clashes of personalities with him at the centre of many of them.