Oshimohole explains why he was quizzed by DSS

news

The All Progressives Congress (APC) chairman, Adams Oshiomhole has explained why he was quizzed by the Department of State Services (DSS).

Oshiomhole was reportedly interrogated for nine hours by the DSS on Sunday, November 4, 2018.

According to Vanguard, the APC chairman was told by the secret police that he was summoned based on a petition written against him.

Oshimohole was alleged to have received bribes to manipulate the results of the just concluded APC primaries across the country, according to The Cable.

Speaking to newsmen on Saturday, November 10, 2018, the APC chairman, who said he only had a conversation with the DSS, added that he was neither arrested nor detained.

He also said that the agency did not ask him to return to their office again to talk about the issue.

According to The Cable, Oshiomhole said “The conversation centred around APC primaries. The question now is whether or not it is the DSS job to interfere in a political party’s issues. And if there’s an allegation of corruption, it is the responsibility of EFCC and ICPC.”

Oshiomhole on the run

The APC chairman also cleared the air over insinuations that he fled the country after he was interrogated by the DSS.

Oshiomhole also chided the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for reportedly calling for his arrest by Interpol.

The APC chairman also accused some members of the ruling party of working with the PDP.

He said “What would they have said if it was the PDP chairman that was invited by DSS, for instance over the dollar bazaar at their Port Harcourt primary?

“They would have said democracy is under threat and would have fired a letter to the UN as they often ridicule themselves.”

Adding that “a few important members of APC may be conniving with PDP because they preferred the impunity of the PDP era”.

He said that he had already planned to travel, but postponed it because of a meeting with President Buhari.

Amosun reacts

Ogun state Governor, Ibikunle Amosun has dismissed rumours that he and his Imo state counterpart, Rochas Okorocha are behind Adams Oshiomhole’s alleged detention and questioning by the DSS.

Oshiomhole incurred the wrath of some Governors and prominent members of the ruling APC following his alleged handling of the party’s primaries.