Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue on Thursday warned livestock owners in the state against infringements on the state’s Anti Open Grazing law.

Ortom gave the warning in a statement issued by Mr Terver Akase, the Chief Press Secretary to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Makurdi.

He cautioned livestock owners in the state to abide by the requirements of the law by properly ranching their animals and warned that defaulters of the law would be sanctioned.

The governor was irked by the sight of herds of cattle roaming Makurdi metropolis and ordered the livestock guards to immediately swing to action and impound them.

“The governor directed livestock guards to immediately impound the animals and take them to the quarantine unit where they will remain for seven days until the requisite fine is paid or auction them.”

Ortom said that the law did not accord preferences to any individual or group, whether or not they were Benue indigenes.

“Herders who refuse to keep their livestock in ranches will be prosecuted in accordance with provisions of the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law, 2017.”

He therefore called on Benue people to volunteer information regarding open grazing of animals to livestock guards, saying officers and men of the agency could not be everywhere.