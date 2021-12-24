Ortom urges Nigerians not to lose hope

This is contained in his Christmas goodwill message to Benue citizens as well as Nigerians issued in Makurdi on Friday by the governor’s aide, Mr Nathaniel Ikyur.

He said that it was an opportunity for all Nigerians, irrespective of ethnic, political or religious affiliation to come together and work consciously to dislodge the terrorist forces destabilising the country.

Ortom regretted the pain the terror groups had wrecked on the political, economic and social life of Nigerians.

“We celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, let us celebrate as one big Nigerian family with love and care for one another.

“Let us avoid divisive tendencies where religion, ethnicity and political differences have eaten deep into our lives.

“We must not allow this criminality by terrorists and their sponsors to continue and destroy our nation.

“Lets come together to end it now for the benefit of our children and future generations,” he said.

He said that the yearly commemoration of the birth of Jesus Christ signified the love God had for mankind.

He further said that the season had presented a unique time to share love genuinely irrespective of political or religious differences.

He encouraged Christians to pray for the peace, harmony, urging them to pray for President Muhammadu Buhari, state governors, members of the National Assembly as well as ministers and all those in positions of authority for the peace of the country.

He also admonished Benue people to be security conscious and to be at alert during and after the festivities.

“Given the recent security alert raised by security agencies, Benue people should be conscious of their environment now.