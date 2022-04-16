RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Ortom tasks Nigerians on lessons of sacrifice, forgiveness at Easter

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue has advised Christians to imbibe the Easter lessons of sacrifice, perseverance, forgiveness and care for the less privileged.

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State (Premium Times)
Ortom gave the advice in his goodwill message to Nigerians, signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Nathaniel Ikyur, in Makurdi on Saturday to commemorate the 2022 Easter celebration.

He also called for peaceful coexistence among Nigerians in order for development to take place.

“An atmosphere of peace and cooperation between the government and the governed is the needed ingredient for any development or progress of any nation,” he said.

Ortom noted that all religions preached peace and good neighbourliness and wondered why some fanatics in the name of religion resort to violence or take laws into their own hands to address certain situations that can be easily resolved without resorting to violence.

He added that Nigeria would be a beautiful country and a better place if people live in harmony with one another just like in an egalitarian society where every citizen is free to ply his or her legitimate trade in any part of the country without fear of molestation or intimidation.

“To achieve this, obedience to the principle of the rule of law, equity, fairness and justice must be allowed to prevail.

“Leaders at all levels should be guided by a sense of justice and fairness in managing the affairs of the country.

“In most cases, agitations or disagreements or restiveness arise when people are denied or excluded in the scheme of things,” he said.

The governor prayed that the joy of the season would permeate and be sustained in every part of the country even in the face of the daunting challenges the country currently faces.

