Ortom says no amount of attacks will make him repeal anti-grazing law in Benue

The governor said he would rather amend the law in order to increase the penalties against offenders.

It would be recalled that following a series of attacks allegedly perpetrated by herdsmen in Benue, Ortom in May signed the anti-grazing law that prohibits the movement of livestock on foot within the state.

Despite the law, the state has witnessed series of attacks lately.

On Sunday, June 6, no less than 20 people were reportedly killed after an attack by gunmen in Odugbeho community in Agatu LGA of the state.

The community was attacked after over 30 people were reportedly killed in Katsina-Ala LGA of the state.

Some students of the College of Education were victims of the attack.

Speaking on insecurity in Benue on Saturday during a media parley to celebrate his second year in office, Ortom said his administration has started recruitment to activate the Community Volunteer Guards Law enacted in 2000.

He said, “A few weeks ago, Benue stakeholders met and gave this administration the mandate to activate and implement the Community Volunteer Guards Law enacted in 2000.

“We have already commenced the process of recruiting responsible people of 50 years and below into the Volunteer Guards.

“Their duty is to support the conventional security agencies in defending their communities. We have cried enough. We will cry no more. Now is time for action.

“Let me remind those who think that sustained attacks on the Benue people will force us to repeal the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law that they are making a mistake.